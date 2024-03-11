President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

The 3rd Infantry Division band plays the Polish and American national anthems during Polish President Andrzej Duda’s arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit comes as multiple 3ID units are currently deployed in eastern Europe as part of the strong unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US