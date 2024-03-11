Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 5 of 8]

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division band plays the Polish and American national anthems during Polish President Andrzej Duda’s arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit comes as multiple 3ID units are currently deployed in eastern Europe as part of the strong unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8286838
    VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1008
    Resolution: 5621x3747
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    50th PAD
    Dogface Soldier
    3rd Infantry Division birthday

