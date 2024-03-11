U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver, arrives with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3ID Soldiers. During the visit President Duda demonstrated the deep and abiding friendship between Polish and 3ID forces currently deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:30 Photo ID: 8286835 VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1005 Resolution: 3162x2108 Size: 2.14 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.