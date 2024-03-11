President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

Artillerymen with 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare cannons as part of a salute battery for the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. The 3ID’s mission is to train alongside our allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

