Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 7 of 8]

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Artillerymen with 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare cannons as part of a salute battery for the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. The 3ID’s mission is to train alongside our allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8286842
    VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1001
    Resolution: 5621x3747
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers
    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    birthday
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    50th PAD
    Dogface Soldier
    3rd Infantry Division birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT