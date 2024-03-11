Artillerymen with 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare cannons as part of a salute battery for the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. The 3ID’s mission is to train alongside our allies and partners to present a credible, interoperable force, capable of countering any adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8286842
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-XP218-1001
|Resolution:
|5621x3747
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT