Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre

Pausing to celebrate the newest member to NATO, soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stand shoulder-to-shoulder with 23 nations participating in the LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Center at a flag raising ceremony to recognize Sweden's accession into NATO. Sweden was officially accepted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

