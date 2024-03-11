Pausing to celebrate the newest member to NATO, soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division stand shoulder-to-shoulder with 23 nations participating in the LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO Joint Force Training Center at a flag raising ceremony to recognize Sweden's accession into NATO. Sweden was officially accepted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8281973
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-PS891-3195
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|855.69 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
