    Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre [Image 4 of 10]

    Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre

    POLAND

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., stands and staff stand shoulder-to-shoulder with soldiers representing 23 nations to honor the newest member into NATO at the Joint Force Training Center on March 11, 2024. Sweden officially became a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:17
    #EUCOM #3rdInfantryDivision #RockoftheMarne #StrongerTogether #VCorps #1stArmoredDivision

