Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the Joint Force Training Centre

NATO soldiers representing 23 nations stand in unit at a flag raising ceremony honoring Sweden's accession into NATO at the Joint Force Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland on March 11, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is participating at LOYAL LEDA 2024, a command post exercise based on an Article 5 scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

