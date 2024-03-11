Over 800 soldiers from 23 nations stand in a mass formation in front of the NATO Joint Force Training Center at a flag raising ceremony to honor Sweden's accession into NATO on March 11, 2024. The NATO JFTC is the focal point of NATO pre-deployment training at Bydgoszcz, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8281947
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-PS891-8377
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1017.81 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Soldiers Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
