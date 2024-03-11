Iron Soldiers Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre

Over 800 soldiers from 23 nations stand in a mass formation in front of the NATO Joint Force Training Center at a flag raising ceremony to honor Sweden's accession into NATO on March 11, 2024. The NATO JFTC is the focal point of NATO pre-deployment training at Bydgoszcz, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024
Location: PL