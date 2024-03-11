Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre

A Swedish soldier stand next to a Polish soldier holding the Swedish flag at a ceremony honoring the country's accession into NATO at the Joint Force Training Center in Bydgoszcz on March 11, 2024. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division is participating at LOYAL LEDA 2024 alongside 23 other nations based on an Article 5 scenario that encompasses a wide range of modern warfare challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

