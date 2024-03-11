The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division staff stand in a formation with soldiers representing 23 NATO nations at a flag raising ceremony honoring Sweden's accession into NATO at the Joint Force Training Center on March 11, 2024. Sweden officially became a member of North Atlantic Treating Organization on March 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:18 Photo ID: 8281970 VIRIN: 240311-A-PS891-4452 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 966.71 KB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Center [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.