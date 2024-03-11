Soldiers representing 23 nations stand in a mass formation in front the NATO Joint Force Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland to at a flag raising ceremony to celebrate Sweden's accession into NATO on March 11, 2024. Over 800 soldiers are participating in LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO JFTC to execute a command post exercise based on an Article 5 scenerio.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8281957
|VIRIN:
|240311-A-PS891-1224
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|974.07 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT