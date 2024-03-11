Soldiers representing 23 nations stand in a mass formation in front the NATO Joint Force Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland to at a flag raising ceremony to celebrate Sweden's accession into NATO on March 11, 2024. Over 800 soldiers are participating in LOYAL LEDA 2024 at the NATO JFTC to execute a command post exercise based on an Article 5 scenerio.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:18 Photo ID: 8281957 VIRIN: 240311-A-PS891-1224 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 974.07 KB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.