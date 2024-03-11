Iron Soldiers Honor Sweden's Accession at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre

U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, speaks with brigade staff on the witnessing history as they participated in a flag raising ceremony to celebrate Sweden's accession into NATO at the Joint Force Training Center on March 11, 2024. The 2ABCT 1AD is participating in LOYAL LEDA 2024, a command post exercise based on an Article 5 scenario in Bydgoszcz, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

