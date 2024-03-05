Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force's rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8279118
    VIRIN: 240309-F-BI574-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

