U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 11:55
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza
