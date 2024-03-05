AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024
Date Posted: 03.09.2024
Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)