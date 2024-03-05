Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 1 of 10]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. humanitarian assistance included more than 41,400 meals ready-to-eat and 23,000 bottles of water destined for civilians in Gaza affected by conflict in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8279109
    VIRIN: 240309-F-LJ715-1297
    Resolution: 5347x3565
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
