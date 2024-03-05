AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. humanitarian assistance included more than 41,400 meals ready-to-eat and 23,000 bottles of water destined for civilians in Gaza affected by conflict in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)