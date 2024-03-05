U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza taxi to take off from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo)
AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza
