AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters inspect humanitarian aid loaded aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. In addition to the loadmaster inspection, each pallet is parachute rigged by U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers, who specialize in rigging supplies for airdrop to ensure they are prepared to drop safely. (U.S. Air Force photo)

