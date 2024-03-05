U.S. Air Force loadmasters load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8279116
|VIRIN:
|240309-F-BI574-1035
|Resolution:
|5673x3774
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza
