AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters load pallets of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Delivering humanitarian aid through an airdrop ensures the aid is received by civilians most in need without delay for communities that may be difficult to reach on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo)

