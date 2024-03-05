Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker | U.S. Air Force loadmasters usher in pallets of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Courtesy Story

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Central Command conducted a humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 9, 2024, at 2:18 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

    The joint operation included U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of U.S humanitarian assistance supplies.

    U.S. C-130s dropped over 41,400 U.S. meal equivalents and 23,000 bottles of water into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

    The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
