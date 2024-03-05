AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

U.S. Central Command conducted a humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 9, 2024, at 2:18 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.



The joint operation included U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of U.S humanitarian assistance supplies.



U.S. C-130s dropped over 41,400 U.S. meal equivalents and 23,000 bottles of water into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.



The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries.

