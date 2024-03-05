U.S. Air Force loadmasters inspect humanitarian aid loaded aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. As part of a combined and joint operation, U.S. Army Central Command Soldiers, specialized in parachute rigging, coordinated with U.S. and Coalition to conduct airdrops of palletized food and water to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|03.09.2024
|03.09.2024 11:55
|8279117
|240309-F-BI574-1032
|5689x3785
|1.59 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza
