A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza taxis for takeoff from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Four C-130s carried more than 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water for airdrop, showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability and enabling the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)
AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza
