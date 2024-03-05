Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 5 of 10]

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza taxis for takeoff from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Four C-130s carried more than 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water for airdrop, showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability and enabling the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8279113
    VIRIN: 240309-F-LJ715-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza
    AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCENT C-130s Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airlift
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    humanitarian
    GazaHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT