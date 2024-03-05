AFCENT C-130s conduct humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft loaded with humanitarian aid bound for airdrop over Gaza taxis for takeoff from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 9, 2024. Four C-130s carried more than 41,400 meals and 23,000 bottles of water for airdrop, showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s rapid global mobility capability and enabling the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 03.09.2024