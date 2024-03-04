The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lennie Henson, left, guides Master Sgt. Gerardo Hernandez, right, as he performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care on Tech. Sgt. Rayon McDonald, all 100th Security Forces Squadron defenders, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Hernandez performed TCCC procedure on McDonald after he received a simulated gunshot wound to the chest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB