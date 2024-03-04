U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lennie Henson, left, guides Master Sgt. Gerardo Hernandez, right, as he performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care on Tech. Sgt. Rayon McDonald, all 100th Security Forces Squadron defenders, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Hernandez performed TCCC procedure on McDonald after he received a simulated gunshot wound to the chest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8270371
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-IH537-1122
|Resolution:
|5734x3815
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
