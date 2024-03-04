U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Javin Anderson, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, scans the area for opposing forces atop of the Humvee during a field training exercise (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2024. The 100th SFS defenders went through two weeks of training prior to the FTX to ensure readiness for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8270365
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-IH537-1052
|Resolution:
|5818x3871
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT