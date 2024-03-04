The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Javin Anderson, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, scans the area for opposing forces atop of the Humvee during a field training exercise (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2024. The 100th SFS defenders went through two weeks of training prior to the FTX to ensure readiness for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

