The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kymani Stewart, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, scans the area through the sight of an M4A1 carbine during a field training exercise (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Defenders went through two weeks of training prior to the 48-hour FTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB