Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 2 of 12]

    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerardo Hernandez, left, and Tech. Sgt. Rayon McDonald, both 100th Security Forces Squadron defenders, look out over the area they are guarding during a field training exercise (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall 100th SFS began doing Agile Combat Employment FTXs in January to keep defenders up to standards on ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:22
    Photo ID: 8270364
    VIRIN: 240228-F-IH537-1035
    Resolution: 5882x3914
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise
    The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FTX
    ACE
    Security Forces
    Defender
    100SFS
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT