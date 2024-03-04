The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Javin Anderson, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, fires blank rounds atop of a Humvee during a mock raid in a field exercise training (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Defenders went through two weeks of training prior to the 48-hour FTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

