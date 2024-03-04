U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Caplin, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, scans an area with an M249 light machine gun during a field training exercise (FTX) at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2024. The RAF Mildenhall 100th SFS began doing Agile Combat Employment FTXs in January to keep defenders up to standards on ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 03:22 Photo ID: 8270363 VIRIN: 240228-F-IH537-1021 Resolution: 5443x3621 Size: 3.72 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.