U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerardo Hernandez, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, questions an opposing force member at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 28, 2024. Defenders must go through cross-cultural communication procedures with potential enemies to ensure the safety and protection of both people and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8270366
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-IH537-1104
|Resolution:
|5603x3728
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
