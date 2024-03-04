The 100th SFS runs an ACE field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gerardo Hernandez, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, performs a sweep on a neutralized opposing force member at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Defenders conduct sweeps in the “kill zone” to check the dead or injured enemies as well as obtain any weapons and intel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

