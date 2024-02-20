Walter Klein, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Douglas DC-8 navigator, speaks to Osan Middle High School students during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, student engagement at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for the Department of Defense Education Activity and local students to be involved in the scientific process and engaged them with a mission that’s happening locally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8250995 VIRIN: 240220-F-VU029-1121 Resolution: 4048x2892 Size: 1002.56 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.