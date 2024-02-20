Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Walter Klein, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Douglas DC-8 navigator, speaks to Osan Middle High School students during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, student engagement at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for the Department of Defense Education Activity and local students to be involved in the scientific process and engaged them with a mission that’s happening locally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

