Dr. Brenna Biggs, NASA airborne science program science communications lead, hands a NASA sticker to a student during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, student engagement event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. During the ASIA-AQ campaign, an international cooperative field study designed to address local air quality challenges, an open house, student engagement and several research flights were conducted at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8250993
|VIRIN:
|240220-F-VU029-1008
|Resolution:
|3795x2711
|Size:
|981.94 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
