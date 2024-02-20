Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

Katherine Paredero, National Institute for Environmental Research chemical ionization mass spectrometer, reviews data onboard a NASA science aircraft during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 200 participants with ASIA-AQ from NASA, NIER, students and other researchers traveled to five locations across Asia, including Osan AB, to collect data by utilizing aircraft, satellites, and ground-based instruments to address and research local air quality challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.
Aubree Owens)
