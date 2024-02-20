Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 1 of 8]

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Jim Crawford, principal investigator for the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, mission with NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA, speaks during the ASIA-AQ open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Osan AB hosted an open house where ASIA-AQ subject matter experts shared recent findings about local air quality challenges and new initiatives to 100 mission partners, 50 local and foreign media members and other event attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    NASA
    51st Fighter Wing
    NIER
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration
    international collaboration
    National Institute of Environmental Research

