Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

Jim Crawford, principal investigator for the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, mission with NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA, speaks during the ASIA-AQ open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Osan AB hosted an open house where ASIA-AQ subject matter experts shared recent findings about local air quality challenges and new initiatives to 100 mission partners, 50 local and foreign media members and other event attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

