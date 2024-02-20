Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

Berry Lefer, NASA tropospheric composition program manager, speaks during an interview with MBC news during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Research flights taken during the ASIA-AQ campaign from ROK were solely conducted from Osan AB. Two NASA science aircraft and four local research aircraft were used, performing multiple flights, and collecting air quality data throughout the campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

