Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 4 of 8]

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Berry Lefer, NASA tropospheric composition program manager, speaks during an interview with MBC news during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Research flights taken during the ASIA-AQ campaign from ROK were solely conducted from Osan AB. Two NASA science aircraft and four local research aircraft were used, performing multiple flights, and collecting air quality data throughout the campaign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8250991
    VIRIN: 240216-F-VU029-1105
    Resolution: 4191x2994
    Size: 509.67 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    51st Fighter Wing
    NIER
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration
    international collaboration
    National Institute of Environmental Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT