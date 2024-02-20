Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Institute of Environmental Research members conduct a question and answer panel during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. NASA and NIER, along with other international agencies, jointly executed the ASIA-AQ mission, an international cooperative field study designed to address local air quality challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

