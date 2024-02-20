National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Institute of Environmental Research members conduct a question and answer panel during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. NASA and NIER, along with other international agencies, jointly executed the ASIA-AQ mission, an international cooperative field study designed to address local air quality challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 23:48
|Photo ID:
|8250989
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-VU029-1031
|Resolution:
|4062x2706
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
