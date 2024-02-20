Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 5 of 8]

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Institute of Environmental Research members take a group photo during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 200 participants with ASIA-AQ from NASA, NIER, and other students and researchers held various events at Osan AB allowing subject matter experts to share their efforts in collecting detailed air quality atmospheric data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8250992
    VIRIN: 240216-F-VU029-1119
    Resolution: 4348x2445
    Size: 752.06 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    51st Fighter Wing
    NIER
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration
    international collaboration
    National Institute of Environmental Research

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT