Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Institute of Environmental Research members take a group photo during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 200 participants with ASIA-AQ from NASA, NIER, and other students and researchers held various events at Osan AB allowing subject matter experts to share their efforts in collecting detailed air quality atmospheric data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

