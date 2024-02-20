National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Institute of Environmental Research members take a group photo during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, open house at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. More than 200 participants with ASIA-AQ from NASA, NIER, and other students and researchers held various events at Osan AB allowing subject matter experts to share their efforts in collecting detailed air quality atmospheric data. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 23:46
|Photo ID:
|8250992
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-VU029-1119
|Resolution:
|4348x2445
|Size:
|752.06 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT