    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 7 of 8]

    Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Dr. Brenna Biggs, NASA airborne science program science communications lead, speaks to students from Osan Middle High School and local Korean Nationals during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, student engagement at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. NASA representatives conducted a learning engagement for 120 students from Osan Middle High School and local South Korean Nationals, showing students that anyone can be a scientist, and connected weather to air pollution and reinforced why it matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 23:45
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    NASA
    51st Fighter Wing
    NIER
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration
    international collaboration
    National Institute of Environmental Research

