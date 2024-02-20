Dr. Brenna Biggs, NASA airborne science program science communications lead, speaks to students from Osan Middle High School and local Korean Nationals during the Airborne and Satellite Investigation of Asian Air Quality, or ASIA-AQ, student engagement at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 20, 2024. NASA representatives conducted a learning engagement for 120 students from Osan Middle High School and local South Korean Nationals, showing students that anyone can be a scientist, and connected weather to air pollution and reinforced why it matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.22.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8250994 VIRIN: 240220-F-VU029-1072 Resolution: 4427x2489 Size: 1.1 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts ASIA-AQ, educating locals on air quality [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.