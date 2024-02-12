240217-N-FY193-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tail" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, catches an arresting wire while landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

