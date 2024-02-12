240217-N-BK926-1339 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Nicole Bedoya, left, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, and Lt. Cmdr. Dustin Thomsen, a native of Pensacola, Floriada, work together to ensure the safe conditions for the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Pukin' Dogs” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, from the aft flight deck bubble on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb, 17. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Robert Nicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 10:41 Photo ID: 8245556 VIRIN: 240217-N-BK926-1339 Resolution: 3469x2313 Size: 1.35 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 9 of 9], by SR Robert Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.