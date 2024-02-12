Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Deck Certification [Image 2 of 9]

    Flight Deck Certification

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Robert Nicks 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240217-N-BK926-1147 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Lt. Wes Jordan, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, communicates with a panel operator to ensure they have proper conditions for the take off of an, E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tail" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, in the aft flight deck bubble on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb, 17. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Robert Nicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 10:41
    VIRIN: 240217-N-BK926-1147
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 9 of 9], by SR Robert Nicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

