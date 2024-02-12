240217-N-FY193-1392 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2024) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Trenton Sappington, a native of Nocona, Texas, left, practices emergency medical procedures on Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Matthew Watkins, a native of Anthem, Arizona, aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, while returning to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

