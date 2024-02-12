240217-N-FY193-1116 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2024) Aircrew aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, communicate the proper elevation and postiton to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 10:41 Photo ID: 8245561 VIRIN: 240217-N-FY193-1116 Resolution: 4256x3197 Size: 1.08 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 9 of 9], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.