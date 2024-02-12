240217-N-FY193-1041 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 17, 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tail" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, maneuvers into the proper elevation to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 17, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 10:41 Photo ID: 8245557 VIRIN: 240217-N-FY193-1041 Resolution: 4459x3185 Size: 1.4 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 9 of 9], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.