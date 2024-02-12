240217-N-BK926-1193 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Lt. Wes Jordan, a native of Lexingon, Kansas, checks the shot log to ensure they have proper conditions for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Ripper” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, under the supervision of Lt. Cmdr. Dustin Thomsen, a native of Pensacola, Florida, in the aft flight deck bubble on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb, 17. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Robert Nicks)

