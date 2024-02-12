240217-N-BK926-1101 ATLANTIC OCEAN, (Feb. 17, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Nicole Bedoya, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, communicates with a panel operator to ensure they have a clear deck and proper conditions for the take off of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tail" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, in the aft flight deck bubble on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb, 17. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Apprentice Robert Nicks)

