U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terry Biggs, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, equips a training rifle before responding to a simulated active shooter scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. This training enables the 51st SFS to evaluate their response capabilities in a simulated active shooter situation, ensuring readiness to react effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 02:29
|Photo ID:
|8242907
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-YU621-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defenders train on active shooter response
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT