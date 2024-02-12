U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Mora, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, returns his training rifle after participating in a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. Regular contingency training, alongside realistic scenarios, prepares defenders for any situation ensuring Osan AB remains secure and operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
Defenders train on active shooter response
