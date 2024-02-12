Defenders train on active shooter response

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Antonio Chaparro Viana, simulated triage patient, receives tactical combat casualty care during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. This training united the 51st Security Force Squadron and the 51st Medical Group in a scenario that required lifesaving skills, enhancing interoperability and skill development to better prepare them for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

