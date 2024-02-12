Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 4 of 8]

    Defenders train on active shooter response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Fromm, left, and Senior Airman Melchor Sevillano, right, both 51st Security Forces Squadron defenders, assist Senior Airman Tyler Canniff, simulated triage victim, to an ambulance during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. The scenario enabled integrated training between the 51st SFS and 51st Medical Group, and enhanced Airmen’s lifesaving skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

