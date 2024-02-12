Defenders train on active shooter response

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conducted an active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024.

    The quarterly event allowed Osan’s defenders to put their response, tactics and tactical combat casualty care skills to the test in a realistic training environment.

    Upon responding to a simulated emergency call and securing the training building, the defenders shifted their focus to evacuating and providing treatment to triage victims.

    “The importance of this training is that it allows us to test our capabilities,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Garmon, 51st SFS evaluator. “Especially when working with other squadrons.”

    Airmen from the 51st Medical Group also joined the response, bringing their expertise in TCCC and patient evacuation, which significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the integrated emergency operation.

    “This training helps us ensure we are ready to defend the base in any contingency scenario,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Brence, 51st SFS commander. “By doing so, we also help to ensure that Osan is secure and able to conduct its mission, bolstering our readiness to ‘Fight Tonight’.”

