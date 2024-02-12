U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Smith, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, covers a corner while sweeping a building during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. This training provides defenders with systematic, realistic scenario-based preparation, enhancing their readiness and ensuring they are always mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
Defenders train on active shooter response
