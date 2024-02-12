Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 6 of 8]

    Defenders train on active shooter response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Smith, 51st Security Forces Squadron defender, covers a corner while sweeping a building during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. This training provides defenders with systematic, realistic scenario-based preparation, enhancing their readiness and ensuring they are always mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    VIRIN: 240214-F-YU621-1058
    This work, Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    TCCC
    Active Shooter Training
    51st Security Forces Squadron

