Defenders train on active shooter response

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron prepare to enter a building during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. Quarterly contingency training plays a crucial role in maintaining the security and operational readiness of Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

