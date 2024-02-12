Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders train on active shooter response [Image 5 of 8]

    Defenders train on active shooter response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron prepare to enter a building during a simulated active shooter response training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2024. Quarterly contingency training plays a crucial role in maintaining the security and operational readiness of Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

